Stugotz Taking the Phrase "Spitting Into the Mic" Quite Literally

Stugotz may very well be the future of sports broadcasting, but copycats should be forewarned that living his lifestyle has some serious drawbacks. For instance, sometimes delivering a take or Game Notes with gusto means further dirtying up your work station.

.@Stugotz790’s mic sock is disgusting. Fragments of kind bar and tartar pic.twitter.com/S6IXeHE0Kl — Mike Ryan🍌🚤👀 (@MichaelRyanRuiz) May 18, 2018

Mike Ryan, executive producer of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, put his co-worker on blast earlier this morning, alleging improper food crumb disposal. The evidence speaks for itself.

Hey, I may not get the show but at least I can get some cleaning supplies once in a while. Tighten it up, Stugotz.