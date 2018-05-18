USA Today Sports

Stugotz Taking the Phrase "Spitting Into the Mic" Quite Literally

Stugotz Taking the Phrase "Spitting Into the Mic" Quite Literally

ESPN

Stugotz Taking the Phrase "Spitting Into the Mic" Quite Literally

Stugotz may very well be the future of sports broadcasting, but copycats should be forewarned that living his lifestyle has some serious drawbacks. For instance, sometimes delivering a take or Game Notes with gusto means further dirtying up your work station.

Mike Ryan, executive producer of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, put his co-worker on blast earlier this morning, alleging improper food crumb disposal. The evidence speaks for itself.

Hey, I may not get the show but at least I can get some cleaning supplies once in a while. Tighten it up, Stugotz.

, , , , ESPN

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home