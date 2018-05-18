Top 25 College Football Programs of the Last 25 Years

Which college football programs have been the best over the last quarter century? Every fanbase has a slight hint of delusion when it comes to thinking about where they rank, so I thought I would apply a more objective method to it. I looked at titles, Top 4 finishes, Top 10 finishes, Top 25 finishes, and overall record to come up with these rankings. I’m sure you’ll disagree, and that the numbers are biased against your school.

#1 ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

National Titles: 5 (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017)

Top 10 Finishes: 13

Top 25 Finishes: 17

Record since 1993: 238-85-1 (.736)

The down years are deep into the rearview mirror. Alabama has reached heights that few programs do over the last decade, winning five national titles and perpetually being in the title mix every season. A handful of other programs have had more consistency over the last 25 years, but none has become the gold standard that Alabama has become under Nick Saban.

#2 OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

National Titles: 2 (2002, 2014)

Top 10 Finishes: 16

Top 25 Finishes: 21

Record since 1993: 261-59-1 (.815)

Ohio State has finished in the Top 2 under three different coaches over the last 25 years, and no program has been so consistently a power across that time period. The Buckeyes have exactly one losing season, 6-7 in 2011 under interim coach Luke Fickell in the aftermath of Jim Tressel’s tenure, in the last 50 years.

#3 FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

National Titles: 3 (1993, 1999, 2013)

Top 10 Finishes: 12

Top 25 Finishes: 21

Record since 1993: 247-75-1 (.766)

Florida State is transitioning to Willie Taggart with Jimbo Fisher bolting to Texas A&M, and coming off a rare down year. They may not consistently be at the heights they were in the 1990’s, when they were perennial national championship contenders, but the program is still among the best, and is tied for most Top 25 finishes in the last 25 years with Ohio State.

#4 FLORIDA GATORS

National Titles: 3 (1996, 2006, 2008)

Top 10 Finishes: 12

Top 25 Finishes: 18

Record since 1993: 234-85-1 (.733)

The last seven years under Will Muschamp and Jim McElwain have been a struggle, but Florida was at the pinnacle with both Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer as coach, and sit in prime recruiting territory, and could turn things around quickly.

#5 OKLAHOMA SOONERS

National Titles: 1 (2000)

Top 10 Finishes: 12

Top 25 Finishes: 17

Record since 1993: 234-86-1 (.731)

It’s fascinating that Bob Stoops won a national title with his first great team, and much of the last 17 years have seen consistently top teams come up short of another title. The transition to Lincoln Riley has gone well so far.