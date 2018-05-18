VIDEO: College Pitcher Boots, Then Rallies for the Save

#4 Rhodes vs. #5 Franklin from earlier today

Rhodes, up 4-2 heading to the 9th, brings in closer Nick Bosma to lock down the save

Bosma then:

– walks the leadoff guy

– steps off the mound

– vomits

– tells coach he’s fine

– gets a pop out and double play to end it

💯💯💯#d3b pic.twitter.com/uf6AVzwfjg

— The Podcast About D3 Baseball (@D3BaseballPod) May 17, 2018