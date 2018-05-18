VIDEO: College Pitcher Boots, Then Rallies for the Save

USA Today Sports

The good news for Rhodes College closer Nick Bosma is that he’s going viral. The bad news for Bosma is why he’s going viral: a possible viral infection. After taking the mound with a two run lead against Franklin College in the DIII regionals yesterday, our protagonist walked the leadoff man, then puked his guts out behind the mound.

But this story has a happy ending. Bosma waved off any attention from concerned coaches and induced a key double play to secure the win. Someone else cleaned up the vomit. A win-win. Well, a loss for the grounds crew.

There are entire weekend morning rec leagues built around the challenge of not booting from the night before. All part of the game.

