Johnny Manziel Is Making The Right Move By Signing With The CFL

Johnny Manziel has not played in the NFL since Dec. 27, 2015, and while the chances seem slim he will get another opportunity, he has now taken a step in the right direction.
He tweeted today that he had decided to sign with the CFL:
Then later confirmed it will be the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
If nothing else, this was a very calculated decision by Manziel. It shows he just wants to play football and is willing to play at a much lower level.
Playing in Canada will allow Manziel to work on his game, and prove that he is able to handle the pressure of being a professional football player once again.
This is a route that other former NFL QBs should take if the NFL is no longer a fit as opposed to not playing at all.
It will be exciting to see Johnny Football back on the field sometime soon.
