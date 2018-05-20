24 Years Ago Today, Scottie Pippen Ruined Patrick Ewing

Scottie Pippen spent much of the early part of his career with the Chicago Bulls as a target. The Pistons and, later, the Knicks adopted the highly sophisticated strategy of trying to beat up Pippen, thinking he’d fold.

This was more effective for the Pistons than it was for the Knicks, as demonstrated by this play in the 1994 Eastern Conference semifinals, when Pippen delivered one of the greatest facials in basketball history.

#OTD in 1994: Scottie Pippen put Patrick Ewing on an all-time poster. 😯 pic.twitter.com/JeSC3Cf09H — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 20, 2018

The Michael Jordan-less Bulls lost to the Knicks in seven games, and New York went on to lose to Houston in the NBA Finals.

Technically, I suppose, the Knicks got the better of Pippen, but answer me this: What do you remember more, this dunk, or the results of the 1994 NBA playoffs?