On the LeBron James-Make America Great Again Hat Incident

LeBron James is a social justice warrior in the sense that he advocates for social justice. That phrase can be used in the classical sense as well as in the pejorative. His stances on the issues — as well on President Donald Trump — are well-documented. So it’s understandable why a clip of him denying the request of a souvenir-hungry fan in a Make America Great Again hat is serving as catnip online.

Old dude wearing a MAGA hat really thought LeBron was about to give him a souvenir #Nope pic.twitter.com/abAw4M4BV0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 20, 2018

James intentionally snubbing the man would delight the left and enrage the right. And, sadly, the truth here probably doesn’t matter when it comes to the incident being used as a foundation to build another culture war.

But friends, I don’t want to do that. Instead, allow me to offer a few sober-minded and fairly obvious observations about the incident which will further highlight its core ridiculousness.

The most important? It’s quite possible that James never saw the guy or made eye contact with him after the plea for gear was made. Like, I’m confident James noticed that red hat at some point during the game, but not during the moment in question. Everyone seems to be assuming he did, which is odd because there’s no camera angle showing James’ eyes.

Secondly, we’re dealing in symbolism here so the actual tangible objects are less important. But can we stop for a second and point out that this kerfuffle is over a grown-up man pleading for the sweat-soaked towel of a man likely half his age? Sports fans’ interest in sports — no matter how unhealthy — keeps me gainfully employed. At the same time, it’s a man desperately seeking a used wipe rag. Perspective.

There’s nothing inherently wrong about that. It’s just … important to identify the stakes and motivations that set this thing in motion. People will surely be prepared to die on this particular hill today so it’s good to do some surveying in advance.

Finally, and most bizarrely, there’s a controversy here hiding in plain sight. Dozens of viewings have led me to believe that the man in question may be wearing a knockoff MAGA hat. Compare the typeface to the official lid.

If that’s true, it raises another question. What leads someone with the means to sit courtside during an NBA Conference Finals game to skimp on a $25 hat? Again, no value judgments here. I just need to know more.

History has taught us we’ll find out this and so much more about the guy. If he’s not a featured guest on Fox News by tomorrow night, I don’t know anything about content churn. And James will be asked about it. It’s possible he gives a real answer, too, ensuring this is a three-day story.

Brace yourselves. Try to keep your feet on the ground. See you on the other side.