Police: The Cowboys' Terrance Williams Fled His Lamborghini Crash In a Motorized Bicycle

Terrance Williams of the Dallas Cowboys has been charged with public intoxication after police found his crashed Lamborghini on the side of a road, then found Williams riding what the Fort Worth Star-Telegram described as a “motorized bicycle” near his home.

You probably don’t need to be a trained law enforcement officer to piece together a possible narrative for what happened here, but I’m more interested in this motorized bicycle.

Neither the Star-Telegram nor the Associated Press noted which model of Lamborghini Williams left on the side of the road, but in case you don’t know, Lamborghini primarily makes two-seat, mid-engine cars (this means the engine is directly behind the front seats and in front of the rear wheels). So there is no space in the cabin to store much of anything beyond a cell phone.

There is a “trunk” of sorts in the front, and it’s bigger than you might think. I’m skeptical you could fit a motorized bicycle in there, but I know more about Lamborghinis than I do about motorized bikes, so who knows.

But the big question is: Does Terrance Williams roll around in a Lambo with another motorized vehicle inside as a matter of course? Do all Terrance Williams’ vehicles have scooters or bikes stored on-board somewhere? Or was this just a lucky coincidence?