VIDEOS: Stephen Curry Got His Groove Back and It's Basketball Porn

Stephen Curry started off this series struggling to find his footing; for the first 2.5 games he made just 3 of 20 three-pointers. Nevertheless, he heated up in the second half this evening, scoring 26 points on 10-12 shooting and 4-5 from deep. The Rockets had zero answers and got summarily decimated.

It was already going to be profoundly difficult for the Rockets and the winner of the Cavs and Celtics to make any headway against the Warriors if they were spotted a hobbled Curry. If he’s making plays like these ones below, and basically never missing, we’re going to have six more Golden State blowouts in the next couple weeks before several months of no basketball

Steph Curry 3 pointer and shimmy pic.twitter.com/vcWIhEirFa — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) May 21, 2018

Steph Curry "This is my fucking house" pic.twitter.com/PT3Qyq4Cm5 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 21, 2018