Charles Barkley Asks Kevin Durant If Draymond Green Is Annoying, Durant Aces His Response

Charles Barkley is not a big fan of Draymond Green’s on-court antics, he’s made that clear over the years. On Sunday night after the Golden State Warriors blew out the Houston Rockets, he asked one of Green’s teammates about it. And the exchange was hilarious.

Barkley asked Kevin Durant if Green was as annoying all day as he was on the court and Durant replied, “You should go talk to him downstairs … I mean, he’s downstairs you can go ask him.”

It was absolutely priceless. Check it out:

Charles Barkley: “is Draymond as annoying all day long as he is on TV?”

Kevin Durant “He's just downstairs you can go ask him…”

Something tells me Barkley won’t be confronting Draymond in person.