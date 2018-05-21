"Get Up" Drinks Deeply From Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James Content Well

On the morning of Monday, May 21, 2018, ESPN’s flagship morning program Get Up aired a nearly six-minute segment diving into a hypothetical one-on-one basketball game pitting Michael Jordan against LeBron James. Former NBA players Jay Williams and Jalen Rose presented their cases to the jurors at home. As with most matters of life-and-death consequence, things became heated.

Williams was adamant that James, with superior size, would prevail. Rose wouldn’t hear of it. It is unclear why they spent so much time on this when common knowledge tells us LaVar Ball would wreck either of the all-time greats.

The segment included eye-test arguments as was as empirical data. Plus, some head-shrinking. In short, it was everything you’d expect from a sports-argument show in these times. And to be honest, I was entertained.

At the same time, I’d like to offer a free idea to any show out there that wants it. A blackboard counting the days since the last Jordan vs. James topic aired. Would love to see everyone out there hold themselves accountable.