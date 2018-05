The highest heights in sports media are often a function of performance artistry as much as anything else, and Shannon Sharpe has that in spades. Today for Undisputed, he arrived in a GOAT LeBron get-up, with his guns out and a black and mild hanging out of the mouth:

It’s safe to say Shannon Sharpe has not stopped working out in his post-playing career.

