Roundup: Shark Attack on Hilton Head Island; the Celtics Should Not Trade Anyone; & Former WWF Wrestler Attacked

Madison Grace Reed, an actress … “Dildos, testicles in food and 23 other insane claims from Mountainside police lawsuit” … the new cool swimming pools have a dry, “living room” in the middle” … “Long Beach Chef creates Wu Tang Clan Inspired Dinner” … Texas wants in on sports gambling … 10-year old in waist-high water on Hilton Head Island bitten by a shark … 38 years ago last week, Mount St. Helens erupted, and 57 people died … guy complains about his haircut, and gets tossed through a window at the barbershop … school resource officer in Illinois prevents mass shooting … sad story of a former Playboy Playmate embroiled in a custody battle who jumped off a building with her young son …

Podcast: A letter to college graduates on how to crack into sports media … with lessons from the NBA playoffs; the 10 best players in the NBA right now; why the Celtics shouldn’t trade Kyrie Irving or Gordon Hayward. [Itunes; Spreaker]

Great story on Patriots running back Sony Michel, who as an 8th grader, rushed for 1,800 yards against top tier high school talent in Florida. [Mass Live]

Lengthy look at how an actress from Smallville got into a cult. She’s probably going to end up in jail, but she’s definitely done in Hollywood. [Hollywood Reporter]

Woj has two cell phones, each with a different carrier. That’s a new one, but I love it. [Complex]

Understandably, there is outrage about the cop who did nothing during the Parkland shooting, and has now retired and collecting a huge pension. [Sun-Sentinel]

Last week in Los Angeles, a former WWF wrestler who is 59 years old, was badly beaten by six young punks. Over a parking space. [CBS LA]

As fun at this sounds, LSU and USC haven’t been good enough at hoops – because they’re at schools with tons of football success – to deserve all this “love.” [Rivals]

The OC … with football. Coming to the CW!

What a tremendous scene. Probably one of my Top 100 scenes in movie history.

I could watch this Stephen Curry move 10x in a row. A couple years ago he surpassed Magic Johnson as my favorite player to watch, ever.