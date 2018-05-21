Milwaukee's Leaders Seem Very Concerned About Release of Body-Camera Footage Showing Sterling Brown's Arrest

A potentially explosive video showing Milwaukee police officers arresting Bucks rookie Sterling Brown in January will soon be released, WISN 12 reports. The city’s top officials have been preparing the landing area in recent days.

Without going into detail, Asst. Chief Michael Brunson on Sunday warned parishioners at Abundant Faith Church of Integrity on North Good Hope Road that video would soon be released that would be damaging to the department and asked the churchgoers for their ongoing support. “Chief Morales is committed to changing the culture of our department, and we’re going to need your assistance in helping us do that,” he said. “When we make mistakes as an agency, we’re going to own it. We’re going to be honest about it.”

Brown does not face any criminal charges stemming from the incident, which occurred in a Walgreen’s parking lot. An independent investigation has been launched into the actions of the officer who used a stun gun on Brown.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett echoed Brunson’s sentiment.

“I’m going to let the release of that speak for itself, but yes, I definitely have concerns after watching that video,” he said. Police officials have been preparing community leaders for the release of the body-camera footage by showing it to selected local officials, including a closed session of a Common Council committee. Bucks officials have reportedly watched the video as well. “This could be bad,” said one source who watched the video. “The player doesn’t appear to be provocative at all.”

Brown, a second-round pick, scored 4.0 ppg and averaged 14.4 minutes during his rookie year.

