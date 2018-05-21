Watch Jordan Hicks Pump Fastballs in at 104-105 MPH

St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks threw the fastest five pitches of the 2018 baseball season to Philadelphia’s Odubel Herrera during Sunday’s game. Two reached 105 mph, the others clocked in at 104.3, 104.2, and 103.7. He joins Aroldis Chapman as the only pitcher to reach 105 since the current tracking system began in 2008.

The 21-year-old rookie has a 2-1 record and a 2.05 ERA. Oddly enough, his unmatched velocity hasn’t yielded a ton of strikeouts (9 in 22 innings). That’s bound to change because, you know, 105 mph! Shiny things!