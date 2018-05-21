Here’s a look at the winners and losers from the 2018 NBA Combine.

Winners

Mo Bamba, C, Texas: Bamba’s combine started with a record breaking measurement: a 7-foot-10 wingspan. That’s 94 inches of shot-blocking insanity. Bamba may be aggressive on the court, but he’s perfectly agreeable off it. The prospect proved to be the most polished youngster to appear during ESPN’s series of interviews with some of the draft’s top prospects.

Donte DiVincenzo, G, Villanova: If DiVincenzo wants to stick in this year’s draft, he’s set himself up to be a first-rounder. His measurements exceeded the highest expectations with the best standing leap (34.5 inches) and max vertical leap (tied at 42 inches). He was also fifth in the lane agility drill (10.72 seconds). He’s an outstanding athlete, and showed that his 31-point game in the national championship was a tease of what he’s capable.

Grayson Allen, F, Duke: Allen’s measurables were impressive. Allen posted a lane agility time of 10.31 seconds, which is the fifth-best mark in NBA combine database history. He also had the second-best shuttle run time (3.4 seconds). He tied for the fourth-highest in max vertical leap (40.5 inches) and standing vertical (32.5 inches). With Allen, there’s still the question as to whether that athleticism can translate on the court.