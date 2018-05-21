Winners and Losers From Westworld's Season 2, Episode 5: 'Akane No Mai'

This recap of “Akane No Mai” from season two, episode five of Westworld contains spoilers.

It’s not easy to care about these hosts. Why should we?

When they’re dead, they’re not really dead. Their freedom — and higher intelligence — seems like it could get wiped from their code at any moment. And as we discovered in “‘Akane No Mai” (translated to Akane’s dance), they’re not even unique snowflakes. Maybe I’m heartless, but I’m not feeling the love for the hosts, nor do I find their love for one another particularly intriguing. (And perhaps I’ll come to the end of this season feeling guilty for this declaration.)

Sure, they’re not technically robots — they’re flesh-ish and bone-ish. They’re free thinkers-ish. This episode seemed to drive home the idea that host can and do have profound relationships. Ironically, in the plot line where a host loses her daughter (and we’re directed to sympathize), the show-runners also show that Maeve’s gang has a mirrored version of themselves in Shogun World. So if we’re not supposed to feel like these hosts are factory line products, then why emphasize that they were produced in factory line fashion? If we’re supposed to see the hosts as humans, why let Dolores sleep with Teddy — probably for the first time — and then give his personality some sort of superficial boost? Why create faceless hosts?

Well, the hosts (with faces) are complicated.

Armistice and Hector may have likenesses across the park, but perhaps they are still their own unique snowflake. Just like two identical twin brothers or sisters, they’re quite similar but still different. Their treatment as factory line products is the problem with Westworld — Sizemore sees them as hosts for his voice, not their own.

Still, that humanization didn’t soften the slow blows of a plodding episode in Shogun World. Here are the winners and losers.