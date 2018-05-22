PM Roundup: Demi Lovato; 100 Most Famous Athletes In The World; Draymond Green Is The Heart Of The Warriors

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is just a teenage dirtbag, baby.

Demi and Christina duet: Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera teamed up for a duet at the Billboard Music Awards this weekend.

Biggest names in sports revealed: ESPN has come up with its list of the 100 most famous athletes from around the world.

Draymond makes Warriors tick: Draymond Green is at the heart of everything the Golden State Warriors do. Love him or hate him, Green may be the most important player on the NBA’s best team.

Tweet of the Day:

Russell Wilson named his alter ego “Mr. Unlimited” which sounds like a super hero that rescues people from mediocre cell phone plans — Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) May 22, 2018

