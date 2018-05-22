PM Roundup: Demi Lovato; 100 Most Famous Athletes In The World; Draymond Green Is The Heart Of The Warriors

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is just a teenage dirtbag, baby.
Demi and Christina duet: Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera teamed up for a duet at the Billboard Music Awards this weekend.
Biggest names in sports revealed: ESPN has come up with its list of the 100 most famous athletes from around the world.
Draymond makes Warriors tick: Draymond Green is at the heart of everything the Golden State Warriors do. Love him or hate him, Green may be the most important player on the NBA’s best team.
It Will Take More Than Money To Repair Kawhi Leonard’s Relationship With The Spurs
NFL Considering What Could Be the Dumbest Idea of All Time
J.D. Martinez Is Making Giancarlo Stanton and the Yankees Look Bad
Terrible Brandi Chastain Hall of Fame Plaque Looks Like Rex Ryan for Some Reason
Tristan Thompson has been the key to the Cleveland Cavaliers resurgence
A high school athlete was awarded a $5.87 million verdict in a concussion case
Predicting the NFL’s breakout teams for 2018
The Christian Hackenberg Experience is moving away from New York
