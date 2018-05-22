Draymond Green's Bricked Dunk Was A Thing Of Beauty

Draymond Green tried to throw down an emphatic dunk during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday night. Draymond Green failed.

The NBA’s most-hated player was wide open under the rim, rose up and attempted to throw down a hammer dunk. The front of the rim had other ideas.

Rough night for Draymond 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZU3T63jhGb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2018

I serious when I say that was a thing of beauty. It was the perfect bricked dunk. It even got just inside the rim a bit before it was sent packing. So great.