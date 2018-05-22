Joel Embiid Clowned Aron Baynes On Twitter

Joel Embiid may not be involved in the Eastern Conference Finals, but that doesn’t mean he can’t have a little fun with it. On Monday night as the Cleveland Cavaliers evened up their series with the Boston Celtics, Embiid lobbed a bomb at one of the Celtics’ players.

Man bun is in NBA just to get dunked on — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 22, 2018

The “man bun” in question is Celtics center Aron Baynes, who had one of the goofiest plays in NBA playoff history during Game 4. Watch this:

DYING at Al Horford pointing Aron Baynes to the hoop pic.twitter.com/kxXjFQleCE — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 22, 2018

Horford had to tell Baynes to go to the basket. I mean, he’s a center, standing in the paint with the basketball. How did he not just turn around and score instinctively?

The following comparison is perfect: