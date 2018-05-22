Joel Embiid Clowned Aron Baynes On Twitter

Joel Embiid may not be involved in the Eastern Conference Finals, but that doesn’t mean he can’t have a little fun with it. On Monday night as the Cleveland Cavaliers evened up their series with the Boston Celtics, Embiid lobbed a bomb at one of the Celtics’ players.
The “man bun” in question is Celtics center Aron Baynes, who had one of the goofiest plays in NBA playoff history during Game 4. Watch this:
Horford had to tell Baynes to go to the basket. I mean, he’s a center, standing in the paint with the basketball. How did he not just turn around and score instinctively?
The following comparison is perfect:
