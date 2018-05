Klay Thompson left the game in the second quarter of Warriors-Rockets after crashing hard on a drive. It goes without saying that this would be a substantial loss for Golden State if there is any lasting issue; the Warriors are already shorthanded this evening, playing without Andre Iguodola.

Here is the video — after he fell, he clutched his right knee:

Here's the Klay Thompson injury just looks like he falls on his knee pic.twitter.com/p8su8HUdcF — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 23, 2018

Or was it an ankle injury?

Another angle shows Klay Thompson rolled his left ankle and was stepped on by Capela on the play in question. pic.twitter.com/h9n9PTfskB — RealGM (@RealGM) May 23, 2018

Hopefully, Thompson is alright.

UPDATE: Thompson has a knee strain, but should return this evening.