Mike Florio Vs. Mike Silver Is Getting Scrappy

Mike Silver has had a close relationship with Browns coach Hue Jackson over the years. So, even though he wrote that there were three sources in an NFL.com story that the Eagles rejected the Browns’ offer of the 35th overall pick for Nick Foles this offseason, it raised an eyebrow for Mike Florio, who sent a not-so-subtle subtweet:
Naturally, this didn’t sit well with Silver:
Never one to back away from a spat like this, Florio doubled down:
This feels like a ‘to be continued’ situation.
