Mike Florio Vs. Mike Silver Is Getting Scrappy

Mike Silver has had a close relationship with Browns coach Hue Jackson over the years. So, even though he wrote that there were three sources in an NFL.com story that the Eagles rejected the Browns’ offer of the 35th overall pick for Nick Foles this offseason, it raised an eyebrow for Mike Florio, who sent a not-so-subtle subtweet:

I'm sure that Hue Jackson leaking that the Browns tried to trade for Nick Foles will go over well with his boss. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 22, 2018

Naturally, this didn’t sit well with Silver:

Hey Mike: 1) Don't be a dick; 2) I had three sources, as cited in the story. Hue was not one of them. 3) Attempted source-outing is stupid. 4) If you have something to say to me, text me. Wow. https://t.co/rK429FC2tf — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 23, 2018

Never one to back away from a spat like this, Florio doubled down:

Hey Mike: 1) You're basically Hue's agent; 2) Everyone knows it. https://t.co/cziyQftwIY — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 23, 2018

This feels like a ‘to be continued’ situation.