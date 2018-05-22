VIDEO: Sean Casey Blasts Liner Off Bill Ripken's Face on "MLB Tonight"

On paper, the MLB Tonight gig is pretty appealing. You simply make your way to New Jersey a few nights a week and talk about the game you love so dearly. But the show has a dark, painful secret — one creeping out to the public.

It’s a very dangerous place to work. Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez was nearly taken from us back in April when Harold Reynolds blasted a balled-up piece of tape off his face. Bill Ripken suffered the same indignity last night at the hands of Sean Casey, but with an actual ball.

Give credit to Ripken for hanging tough and continuing the segment without much reaction. This will go down as the second-most famous face-related incident he’s been involved in.