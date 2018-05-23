Cox Media Group Abruptly Announces that SEC Country, Land of 10, and DieHards Will Shutter

Writers for SEC Country, Land of 10 and DieHards, college sports sites covering the major conferences, are tweeting that they have been informed that their parent company Cox Media Group will be shutting down the sites at the end of June.

It goes without saying that this news stinks. These sites were doing good, interesting work, and they were HIRING as though they were poised for substantial growth in the past few months. Here are some of the writers who have announced the shuttering of the sites:

What Kyle said. It was an honor and a privilege to work with such great journalists. Really proud of the product we created. https://t.co/7cdAEH2F8Z — Nick Cole (@NickColeSports) May 23, 2018

I’m so, so proud of the work we’ve done and what we’ve built at SEC Country. And so it is with total devastation (and shock) that I tell you we’ve just learned that Cox Media will shut down business, effective June 30. So, hey, thank you for reading and I need a job. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_SEC) May 23, 2018

Some personal news: Cox Media Group has made the decision to close Land of 10 and SEC Country by June 30. I'm heartbroken by this news, and heartbroken for the many who just learned we are soon without jobs. — Erin Sorensen (@erinsorensen) May 23, 2018

SEC Country gave me the chance to cover a major college beat insanely early in my career. I had a ton of fun helping build a unique brand of Auburn coverage with @LShute13 and @benjaminwolk. We just found out the company is shutting down at the end of June. Please hire us. — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) May 23, 2018

Hello, as you may have seen, some very talented people (and also me) are losing their jobs as Land of 10, DieHards and SEC Country will be closing as of June 30. The kid has been released from his LOI. DMs are open for business. — Ryan Donnelly (@L10Ryan) May 23, 2018

I'm very proud of the work at Land of 10 alongside @BobbyLaGesse plus @RLenziCMG @rmginn @CincyGoGo plus many others the last 2 years. Unfortunately, Cox Media has decided to close Land of 10 and SEC Country by June 30. Thank you all for our support the last 21 months. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) May 23, 2018

OK… Moments ago we learned Cox Media is closing @landof10 @SECcountry and @DieHards on June 30. Truly believe the reporters/editors impacted are among the elite in this industry. On a personal note, I am SO FREAKING PROUD of my efforts here at Penn State.#YouShouldHireMe! — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) May 23, 2018

I have some personal news to share: Land of 10 is shutting down June 30. I'm proud of all the work we did and especially the growth we showed the last two years. I met fantastic people and made new friends. Thank you for following and reading! Now it's time to find a new job. — Wayne Staats (@WayneStaats) May 23, 2018