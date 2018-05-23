Cox Media Group Abruptly Announces that SEC Country, Land of 10, and DieHards Will Shutter

Writers for SEC Country, Land of 10 and DieHards, college sports sites covering the major conferences, are tweeting that they have been informed that their parent company Cox Media Group will be shutting down the sites at the end of June.
It goes without saying that this news stinks. These sites were doing good, interesting work, and they were HIRING as though they were poised for substantial growth in the past few months. Here are some of the writers who have announced the shuttering of the sites:
