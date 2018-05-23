"Gronkowski” the Horse Opened at 69–1 to Win the Belmont Stakes

Check this out. A horse named Gronkowski (named after Rob Gronkowski) opened at 69-1 odds to win the Belmont Stakes. And of course the race itself takes place on June 9th (6/9). It is “nice” to see the oddsmakers having some fun with this one.
It has now been bet down to 66-1, but it was fun while it lasted.
Gronkowski, who is part-owner of the horse, tweeted about his namesake when he had to drop out of the Kentucky Derby.
Can’t wait to see what Gronk tweets once he catches wind of this one.
