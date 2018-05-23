"Gronkowski” the Horse Opened at 69–1 to Win the Belmont Stakes

Check this out. A horse named Gronkowski (named after Rob Gronkowski) opened at 69-1 odds to win the Belmont Stakes. And of course the race itself takes place on June 9th (6/9). It is “nice” to see the oddsmakers having some fun with this one.

"Hey Gronk, a horse named after you has 69/1 odds (@BovadaLV) to win the Belmont Stakes." pic.twitter.com/Hkxb19BxqL — OddsShark (@OddsShark) May 23, 2018

It has now been bet down to 66-1, but it was fun while it lasted.

Gronkowski, who is part-owner of the horse, tweeted about his namesake when he had to drop out of the Kentucky Derby.

It’s unfortunate Gronkowski the horse will not be able to race in the upcoming Kentucky Derby due to an illness. I fully support what is best for the horse. I know he will come back strong and healthy and I am excited to see him race again very soon. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) April 23, 2018

Can’t wait to see what Gronk tweets once he catches wind of this one.