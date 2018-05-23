Lenny Dykstra Arrested For Making Terroristic Threats With Multiple Drugs, Now Quoting Taylor Swift

Former MLB All-Star Lenny Dykstra was arrested Wednesday morning after threatening an Uber driver while having cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana in his possession, according to NJ.com.

The Uber driver told police when he refused to change the direction per Dykstra’s request, Dykstra pulled out a gun, pointed it at his head, and threatened to kill him.

The police say before stopping at headquarters, the driver was trying to get the attention of the police by speeding near the police station and honking his horn repeatedly.

When the police got to Dykstra they did not find a gun.

Dykstra, 55, was arrested for making terroristic threats and numerous drug possession offenses.

After being released, Dykstra has spent the afternoon quoting popular musicians on Twitter:

But I keep cruising, can't stop, won't stop moving

It's like I got this music in my mind, sayin' gonna be alright

– @taylorswift13 — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) May 23, 2018

“… Jive talkin'/ You're telling me lies, yeah …” – @BeeGees — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) May 23, 2018

Hey, hey, hey

Just think while you've been getting down and out

About the liars, and the dirty dirty cheats of the world

You coulda been getting down to this sick beat – @taylorswift13 — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) May 23, 2018

“Everybody’s talking all this stuff about me. Why don’t they just let me live?” – Bobby Brown — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) May 23, 2018

What doesn’t kill you … – Kelly Clarkson — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) May 23, 2018

Dykstra is due to appear in Union County Superior Court in Elizabeth next month.