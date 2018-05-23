Roundup: Dumbest Cake Story in American History; Cleveland Browns Tried to Trade for Nick Foles; & Using Facial Recognition to Make Arrests

Hailey Baldwin … “The 9.9 Percent Is the New American Aristocracy” … where are the parents of all these losers who go and shoot women that reject them? … while I don’t disagree with this book on “BS jobs,” it made me wonder what are “non-BS jobs?” … eating food out of a bowl is not a new trend … according to this report, Bernie Sanders wants to run in 2020, but things in his camp are in disarray … a week late, but RIP to the great writer Tom Wolfe … very cool thing that Meghan Markle did at the age of 11 … “Las Vegas Gunman Railed Against Government Before Shooting” … I’ll ask this: If you put your career over having kids, does it say more about you, or the world? …

A tremendous piece on Jets QB Sam Darnold, and how long New York had been scouting him. [SI.com]

This month in Oklahoma, a wild pack of dogs attacked and killed a woman. [KXII]

The Browns wanted Nick Foles before they settled on Tyrod Taylor. [NFL.com]

They wouldn’t write Summa Cum Laude on a cake because … well, take a guess. [WYFF4]

Podcast: A letter to college graduates on how to crack into sports media … with lessons from the NBA playoffs; the 10 best players in the NBA right now; why the Celtics shouldn’t trade Kyrie Irving or Gordon Hayward. [Itunes; Spreaker]

I have several friends who are giddy about the Tesla Model 3. Initial reviews are somewhat worrying. [Slate]

Awesome story how China is using facial recognition to make arrests. [WSJ]

A cheerleader is suing the Houston Texans. [Chronicle]

Just in case you want to remember an ugly, ugly ending of Game 4. Now, let’s forget it happened.