Trevor Bauer Denies Espousing 9/11 Conspiracy Theory On Mound

Tuesday night eagle-eyed sports fans noticed Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer had written BD 911 in the dirt on the pitcher’s mound. Given Bauer’s penchant for espousing conspiracy theories on Twitter, some thought the markings stood for “Bush Did 9/11.” Bauer says that’s ridiculous.

Here are some shots of the mound:

Trevor Bauer carved “BD 911” into the mound pic.twitter.com/bnY55E9TX9 — Ben Kouchnerkavich💜 (@bkouchnerkavich) May 22, 2018

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is out here writing Bush Did 911 in the pitchers mound dirt @MLB @Indians please do something about this pic.twitter.com/7VewPWq7KN — tobey maguire spiderman fan account (@watchout4james) May 22, 2018

After the game, Bauer was asked what it meant and here is what he had to say:

“Before I take any questions, I need to address what I wrote on the back of the mound today. It was a personal thing. It has absolutely nothing to do with Sept. 11 or anything. I went on Twitter to see people making ridiculous accusations about what it means and it pissed me off. It’s completely unrelated. For people to take it a step further than that is just ridiculous. It’s a tragic day in our country’s history. It’s senseless and that’s all there is to it. So, shame on the people saying that. It’s completely unrelated. “It’s a personal thing with me and a close friend of mine and training. That’s it. It has nothing to do with anything else. It pisses me off that people would say that, so I just had to clear the air on that. It’s a shame that it’s a distraction from a great team win. It’s ridiculous.”

Bauer said what he was really writing was BD 91.1, and it was a message to his training partner.