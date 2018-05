Aaron Judge is capable of hitting baseballs farther than almost everyone else on the planet, so it shouldn’t be surprising when he blasts a tape-measure job. Yet there’s something so arresting about watching the New York Yankees slugger blast one into the stratosphere.

Judge launched his 13th homer of the season deep into the left-centerfield seats against the Texas Rangers. Statcast tells us it traveled 471 feet but it looked more like 1,000, which would be a record.