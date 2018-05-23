Week 1 College Football Lines, Marquee Games, and Two Early Picks

Even though the first kickoff of the college football season is three months away, the betting lines for week one have already been released.

The biggest week one matchups are:

Miami (Fl.) -3 vs. LSU (n)

Louisville vs. Alabama (n) -27

Virginia Tech at Florida State -5.5

Auburn -3.5 vs. Washington (n)

West Virginia -9 vs. Tennessee (n)

Michigan -1 at Notre Dame

I know it is early, but two numbers immediately caught my eye.

Northwestern at Purdue -3. QB Clayton Thorson is still recovering from his ACL injury, and RB Justin Jackson left. Those two guys were the entire offense last year. It will take Jeff Brohm some time to build out his own roster, so this is more of a fade of the Wildcats.

FAU +21 at Oklahoma. Lane Kiffin had the Owls balling last year, and their offense should be good again this year. They should put up enough points in this one to hang around and cover this inflated number.

These numbers will surely move a lot in the upcoming months, so am locking these two in now. Week one can’t get here fast enough!

BetOnline has all the odds posted, so here goes: