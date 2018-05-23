Week 1 College Football Lines, Marquee Games, and Two Early Picks

Even though the first kickoff of the college football season is three months away, the betting lines for week one have already been released.
The biggest week one matchups are:
Miami (Fl.) -3 vs. LSU (n)
Louisville vs. Alabama (n) -27
Virginia Tech at Florida State -5.5
Auburn -3.5 vs. Washington (n)
West Virginia -9 vs. Tennessee (n)
Michigan -1 at Notre Dame
I know it is early, but two numbers immediately caught my eye.
Northwestern at Purdue -3. QB Clayton Thorson is still recovering from his ACL injury, and RB Justin Jackson left. Those two guys were the entire offense last year. It will take Jeff Brohm some time to build out his own roster, so this is more of a fade of the Wildcats.
FAU +21 at Oklahoma. Lane Kiffin had the Owls balling last year, and their offense should be good again this year. They should put up enough points in this one to hang around and cover this inflated number.
These numbers will surely move a lot in the upcoming months, so am locking these two in now. Week one can’t get here fast enough!
BetOnline has all the odds posted, so here goes:
Saturday, Aug 25
Wyoming -4 at New Mexico St
Colorado St -14 vs. Hawaii
Thursday, Aug 30
Central Florida -20.5 at Uconn
Purdue -3 vs. Northwestern
Minnesota -14.5 vs. New Mexico St
Wake Forest -9 at Tulane
Friday, Aug 31
Michigan St -27 vs. Utah State
Syracuse -4.5 at Western Michigan
Wisconsin -33 vs. Western Kentucky
Colorado -6 vs. Colorado St
Stanford -14.5 vs. San Diego St
Saturday, Sep 1
Oklahoma -23 vs. Florida Atlantic
Houston -21 at Rice
Ohio St -38 vs. Oregon St
Penn St -27 vs. Appalachian St
Duke -10.5 vs. Army
Nebraska -18.5 vs. Akron
Boston College -20 vs. Umass
Illinois -14.5 vs. Kent St
Rutgers -13.5 vs. Texas St
Indiana -13 at Florida International
Iowa -13 vs. NIU
Texas -10.5 at Maryland
Boise St -10.5 at Troy
Louisiana Tech -10 at South Alabama
Marshall Pick’EM at Miami Ohio
North Texas -1.5 vs. SMU
Vanderbilt -6 vs. MTSU
Arizona -14 vs. BYU
Arizona State -17.5 vs. UTSA
USC -27 vs. UNLV
UCLA -15.5 vs. Cincinnati
Auburn -3.5 vs. Washington
Kentucky -20 vs. Central Michigan
Mississippi -1.5 at Texas Tech
South Carolina -31.5 vs. Coastal Carolina
West Virginia -9 vs. Tennessee
California -6 vs. North Carolina
Washington St -4 at Wyoming
Oregon -28.5 vs. Bowling Green
Old Dominion -5.5 at Liberty
Notre Dame vs. Michigan -1
Alabama -27 vs. Louisville
Navy -15 at Hawaii
Sunday, Sep 2
Miami Florida -3 vs. LSU
Monday, Sep 3
Florida State -5.5 vs. Virginia Tech
