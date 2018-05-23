NCAAF USA Today Sports

Week 1 College Football Lines, Marquee Games, and Two Early Picks

Even though the first kickoff of the college football season is three months away, the betting lines for week one have already been released.

The biggest week one matchups are:

Miami (Fl.) -3 vs. LSU (n)

Louisville vs. Alabama (n) -27

Virginia Tech at Florida State -5.5

Auburn -3.5 vs. Washington (n)

West Virginia -9 vs. Tennessee (n)

Michigan -1 at Notre Dame

I know it is early, but two numbers immediately caught my eye.

Northwestern at Purdue -3.  QB Clayton Thorson is still recovering from his ACL injury, and RB Justin Jackson left.  Those two guys were the entire offense last year.  It will take Jeff Brohm some time to build out his own roster, so this is more of a fade of the Wildcats.

FAU +21 at Oklahoma.  Lane Kiffin had the Owls balling last year, and their offense should be good again this year.  They should put up enough points in this one to hang around and cover this inflated number.

These numbers will surely move a lot in the upcoming months, so am locking these two in now.  Week one can’t get here fast enough!

BetOnline has all the odds posted, so here goes:

Saturday, Aug 25

Wyoming -4 at New Mexico St

Colorado St -14 vs. Hawaii

Thursday, Aug 30

Central Florida -20.5 at Uconn

Purdue -3 vs. Northwestern

Minnesota -14.5 vs. New Mexico St

Wake Forest -9 at Tulane

Friday, Aug 31

Michigan St -27 vs. Utah State

Syracuse -4.5 at Western Michigan

Wisconsin -33 vs. Western Kentucky

Colorado -6 vs. Colorado St

Stanford -14.5 vs. San Diego St

Saturday, Sep 1

Oklahoma -23 vs. Florida Atlantic

Houston -21 at Rice

Ohio St -38 vs. Oregon St

Penn St -27 vs. Appalachian St

Duke -10.5 vs. Army

Nebraska -18.5 vs. Akron

Boston College -20 vs. Umass

Illinois -14.5 vs. Kent St

Rutgers -13.5 vs. Texas St

Indiana -13 at Florida International

Iowa -13 vs. NIU

Texas -10.5 at Maryland

Boise St -10.5 at Troy

Louisiana Tech -10 at South Alabama

Marshall Pick’EM at Miami Ohio

North Texas -1.5 vs. SMU

Vanderbilt -6 vs. MTSU

Arizona -14 vs. BYU

Arizona State -17.5 vs. UTSA

USC -27 vs. UNLV

UCLA -15.5 vs. Cincinnati

Auburn -3.5 vs. Washington

Kentucky -20 vs. Central Michigan

Mississippi -1.5 at Texas Tech

South Carolina -31.5 vs. Coastal Carolina

West Virginia -9 vs. Tennessee

California -6 vs. North Carolina

Washington St -4 at Wyoming

Oregon -28.5 vs. Bowling Green

Old Dominion -5.5 at Liberty

Notre Dame vs. Michigan -1

Alabama -27 vs. Louisville

Navy -15 at Hawaii

Sunday, Sep 2

Miami Florida -3 vs. LSU

Monday, Sep 3

Florida State -5.5 vs. Virginia Tech

 

Comments

