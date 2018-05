It’s Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals and control of the series is up for grabs. Houston and Golden State are locked in a tight one but are still having fun out there. To wit: here’s Chris Paul knocking down a desperation three in Stephen Curry’s eye, then doing the Warriors star’s signature celebration to rub it in.

He may regret that. But when it’s your first conference finals, you tend to act as if you’ve never been there. Excellent trolling, results notwithstanding.