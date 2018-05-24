Donald Trump: Maybe NFL Players Who Don't Stand for National Anthem Shouldn't Be in This Country

The NFL hatched a new plan aimed at reducing national anthem controversy. All players who are on the field for the playing of the song must stand, but being on the field will be optional. Spoiler alert: this will not be a magical panacea. In the 24 hours since the idea was hatched, tensions have actually gotten higher.

President Donald Trump took the opportunity to stir the pot with a heavy hand this morning during an interview with Fox & Friends.

President @realDonaldTrump: “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn't be playing, you shouldn't be there, maybe you shouldn't be in the country." https://t.co/syjhxsoPzO @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/60ai9J0GqH — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 24, 2018

“Well, I think that’s good,” he said. “I don’t think people should be staying in locker rooms. But still, I think it’s good. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem, or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”

There was no follow-up question to this statement, which is almost as wild as the sentiment. The viewers at home would have greatly benefited from some who/what/when/where and why there.

So that’s where this thing is going next. Something to keep in mind for your fantasy football drafts. You don’t want to be in a situation where your top three receivers have been deported for unpatriotic behavior by Week 6.

It’s almost as if one party here is fervently committed to making this as divisive an issue as possible so he can continue to score points with those like-minded. It’s almost as if the threat of a resolution caused him to up the ante.