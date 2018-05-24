ESPN's Wright Thompson Doing "Okay" After Head-On Collision

ESPN writer Wright Thompson has been released from the hospital yesterday and is doing “okay” after a serious car accident. First Presbyterian Church in Oxford, Miss. shared a photo of the wreckage on its Facebook page. Chris Vernon of The Ringer confirmed Thompson’s involvement.

He is no longer on twitter, but I know many of you know my buddy Wright Thompson of ESPN. This happened this morning. Insanely scary but happy that he is ok. pic.twitter.com/mAE2a1rjWw — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) May 24, 2018

Thompson was a passenger in a Mini Cooper driven by food writer John T. Edge when they collided with a Suburban near Athens, Ga. Edge remains hospitalized.

Thompson, widely regarded as one of the best working sportswriters, has been with ESPN since 2006. Before that he wrote for the Times-Picayune and Kansas City Star.