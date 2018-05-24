George W. Bush Yells at George W. Bush During Texas Rangers Mascot Race

Not much to report game-wise yet, but there’s a ruthless heckler in attendance tonight. 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IWIsy3hJtG — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 24, 2018

Former president and Texas Rangers decision-maker George W. Bush was at last night’s game against the New York Yankees. His nice seats afforded him the opportunity to deliver a real-life Spiderman-pointing-at-Spiderman meme as the mascot version of himself participated in a between-innings race. Excellent development, and one we refuse to over-analyze for problematic elements.

The Bush mascot prevailed in the dash, which may or may not be fixed depending on the real Bush’s presence in the crowd.