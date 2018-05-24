MLB USA Today Sports

George W. Bush Yells at George W. Bush During Texas Rangers Mascot Race

George W. Bush Yells at George W. Bush During Texas Rangers Mascot Race

MLB

George W. Bush Yells at George W. Bush During Texas Rangers Mascot Race

Former president and Texas Rangers decision-maker George W. Bush was at last night’s game against the New York Yankees. His nice seats afforded him the opportunity to deliver a real-life Spiderman-pointing-at-Spiderman meme as the mascot version of himself participated in a between-innings race. Excellent development, and one we refuse to over-analyze for problematic elements.

The Bush mascot prevailed in the dash, which may or may not be fixed depending on the real Bush’s presence in the crowd.

, , , , MLB

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home