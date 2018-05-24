Jordan Spieth on 2016 Masters, "I loathed going to the golf course for a while"

Jordan Spieth finally came clean about how his 2016 Masters meltdown made him feel.

If you don’t remember what happened, Spieth was leading on Sunday heading into the back nine before he carded a bogey on the 10th and 11th holes and then dropped two in the water on the par-3 12th hole. Over the past couple of years, Spieth hasn’t exactly expressed how losing the Masters in that manner made him feel other than a few quotes here and there including saying, “I’m not taking it very hard.”

Ahead of the Fort Worth Invitational, Spieth finally opened and said that the 2016 Masters was the “low point in [his] golf career.”

“Even though it was still a tremendous week and still was a really good year in 2016, that kind of haunted me and all the questioning and everything. I let it tear me down a little bit. I kind of lost a little bit of my own freedom, thoughts on who I am as a person and as a golfer.”

Spieth didn’t stop there and added that he, “loathed going to the golf course for a while.”

I guess that’s not unexpected considering he had a chance to win back-to-back Masters and lost that opportunity in a tough fashion. However, it has made him tougher mentally and he expressed that he learned a valuable lesson from the experience.

“I’ve just tried to really be selfish in the way that I think and focus on being as happy as I possibly can playing the game I love; not getting caught up in noise, good or bad. Because what I hear from the outside, the highs are too high from the outside and the lows are too low from the outside from my real experience of them. So, trying to stay pretty neutral and just look at the big picture things and try and wake up every single day loving what I do.”

We all knew that despite what he said at the time, losing in that way had more of an effect on Spieth than he let on, however, he’s young and has clearly bounced back from it and has added another major trophy to his collection since.

Hell, he just had one of the greatest Sunday performances in Masters history even though he came up just short of Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler.