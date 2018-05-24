PM Roundup: Olivia Munn Discusses Rodgers Family Drama; Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Is A Star; The NFL Should Learn From The NBA

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is not currently standing. Please inform it when it must do so.

Olivia opens up about Rodgers family drama: Olivia Munn has finally opened up about Aaron Rodgers’ family drama and how it impacted her relationship with him before their breakup.

Vlad Jr. could be up soon: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is only 19, yet he’s absolutely destroying minor league pitching. It’s only a matter of time before the Toronto Blue Jays call him up. He’s baseball’s most heralded prospect since Bryce Harper.

The NFL should learn from the NBA: The NFL’s new national anthem policy shows, yet again, how much the league could learn from the way the NBA does business.

Tweet of the Day:

50 years ago today, Jumpin' Jack Flash by The Rolling Stones was released. "I was born in a crossfire hurricane" line was written by Keith Richards, and refers to his being born amid the bombing and air raid sirens of Dartford, England, in 1943 during World War II. pic.twitter.com/FlaA16ehFh — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) May 24, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Five Potential Trade Destinations For Karl-Anthony Towns

Fox’s Britt McHenry Rips Chris Long For Donating to Charity

Paige VanZant Confirms She Got Breast Implants

Donald Trump: Maybe NFL Players Who Don’t Stand for National Anthem Shouldn’t Be in This Country

Around the Sports Internet:

Luke Maye has withdrawn from the NBA draft class and will return to North Carolina for his senior season

Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho will marry two women at the same time, and is clearly living his best life

Tyrod Taylor is likely the smartest choice to start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns

The Orlando Magic have reportedly expressed interest in hiring Tom Izzo as their next head coach

Song of the Day: