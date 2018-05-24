Paige VanZant Confirms She Got Breast Implants

Over the past week or so a lot of people have noticed that UFC fighter Paige VanZant looked different. Personally I thought she had just changed her hair or something. But on Wednesday she admitted to TMZ that she had, indeed, undergone breast implant surgery.

When asked if the rumors were true VanZant said, “Yep, I did get a boob job. I’m a girl and always wanted my own boobs. They never came in so I bought them.”

If you look at pictures from a few weeks ago and now it’s fairly obvious.

Here’s an Instagram shot from February:

War braids 🖤 #paigevanzant A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzantufc) on Feb 11, 2018 at 1:41pm PST

And here’s one from this week:

So why does this matter? I mean, it definitely has been a story. Even Michael Bisping brought it up on his most recent podcast. As one of the more recognizable UFC stars, it’s not exactly surprising that people are discussing it.

VanZant has clearly been attempting to make a move into the mainstream over the past few years. She was the runner-up on Season 22 of “Dancing with the Stars,” won a celebrity season of “Chopped” and recently released a book about her life. It may be that she’s preparing to move on from mixed martial arts and aim for another career in the near future.

The 24-year-old has lost three of her last four fights and looked severely outmatched in all of those defeats. She has a 7-4 career record and doesn’t have a next fight lined up yet as she’s recovering from a broken arm.

While VanZant is almost certain to fight in the UFC again, it wouldn’t be a surprise if she looked at other opportunities. Could she possibly look to follow Ronda Rousey to the WWE? She’s mentioned a desire to work in professional wrestling for years.

In all likelihood, VanZant had plastic surgery for a simple reason: because she wanted to. But it’s not shocking people are speculating after such dramatic change from one of the sport’s most recognizable female stars.

Regardless of why she did it, good for her. If she’s happy then that’s great.

