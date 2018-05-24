Roundup: Comcast vs. Disney for Fox Assets Heats Up, Reverse Migration to Georgia, Elon Musk vs. Journalism

Priyanka Chopra … Stanley Cup Finals odds … Instagram adding mute function … Michigan basketball is on a recruiting tear … Ariana Grande dating Pete Davidson? … “Game platform Steam set to ban sexy toons” … Is ‘confectionary connoisseur‘ the greatest internship title of all-time? … Elon Musk doesn’t really understand journalism … “Reverse migration might turn Georgia blue” … Simpsons creator Matt Groening is making his first new show in 20 years … These NBA teams should start full overhauls this offseason … Comcast publicizes plans to try to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets … FDA recalls drink that is 95% ethyl alcohol … Will ‘cow cuddling‘ catch on as a wellness trend?

Formula for figuring out the day of the week a date falls on [Lifehacker]

This situation where a guy went to an in-network hospital but his surgery wasn’t covered is messed up and apparently common [Vox]

Ashton Kutcher talks about his investment strategy [Tech Crunch]

Apple partnering with Volkswagen on self-driving cars [NY Times]

Drew Magary profiled Sarah Silverman [GQ]

“Trump officials weigh 25 percent tax on imported cars to force concessions in NAFTA talks” [Washington Post]

The time Snoop Dog got Matthew McConaughey high

Robot artists are gonna be a force

And who said that robots couldn't be artists? pic.twitter.com/8hBGpkZMZ1 — CNET (@CNET) May 23, 2018

What stands out to you more in this video: the catch, or all the empty seats?