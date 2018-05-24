VIDEO: Steve Kerr Calls New NFL Anthem Rule 'Idiotic'

Yesterday, the NFL announced new rules requiring players to “show respect for the flag” and stand for the national anthem if they are on the sidelines. They will also have the option to remain in the locker room.

Today, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had some strong words in response to the NFL’s new anthem policy, ripping it to shreds.

Steve Kerr criticized the NFL for its national anthem policy pic.twitter.com/eaCXC5WhCj — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 24, 2018

“Typical of the NFL. Appealing to their fanbase. Basically just trying to use the anthem as fake patriotism, nationalism. Idiotic.”

This likely won’t be the last opinion we hear on this matter.