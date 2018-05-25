Nick Diaz Arrested For Domestic Violence

Mixed martial arts star Nick Diaz was arrested late Thursday night in Las Vegas for domestic violence. MMA Junkie is reporting that Diaz has been charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.

MMA Junkie’s report claims 12 police units were dispatched to the scene of the crime and that the alleged victim was taken to a local hospital. Diaz was reportedly combative with the police before being taken into custody. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center until a hearing at 9 a.m. on Saturday when he will be allowed to post his $18,000 bail.

Diaz, 34, hasn’t fought since losing to Anderson Silva on January 31, 2015 at UFC 183. Silva’s win was later overturned after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Diaz also tested positive for marijuana after the fight. He wound up accepting a one-year suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for missing three drug tests during a 12-month span.

Diaz had been talking about a return to fighting and UFC president Dana White has said he wants both Nick and his younger brother Nate Diaz to return to the promotion.

This might change that stance.