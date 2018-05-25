Roundup: Harvey Weinstein Surrenders; Morgan Freeman Accusations; North Korean Talks Fall Apart

Harvey Weinstein to surrender … The anthem policies for every sport … Donald Glover believes Lando is pansexual …George Zimmermann in crippling debt … Ozzie Albies is just beginning … Summit with North Korea canceled … Women accuse Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior … What if ESPN isn’t losing subscribers due to politics … Gubernatorial candidates now weighing in on legalized sports betting … Armed diner takes down gunman in Oklahoma City … Layoffs in San Antonio newsroom … Ronaldinho marrying two women at the same time … People eating carrot dogs … Camels eating cactus … New European privacy laws force some U.S. companies offline … Avocados coming down in price … Bartolo Colon turns 45 … From homeless to a full ride at Harvard … Ariana Grande, who is dating SNL’s Pete Davidson

Chris Paul was spectacular in the Houston Rockets’ Game 5 win. It will likely prove to be a phyrric victory if his hamstring injury is serious. He’s worried and we all wait. [USA Today]

Sterling Brown talks about his arrest and its lingering impact. [Good Morning America]

Richie Incognito has some personal demons. [Sports Illustrated]

Comparing Elon Musk to Donald Trump is very unfair — to the president. [Buzzfeed]

NFL rookies try to draw their team’s logo.

NFL rookies try to draw their team logos! :art: And the results are… :joy::joy::joy: pic.twitter.com/kZNITS6M28 — NFL (@NFL) May 24, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Wouldn’t mind if people started saying “schwiiiiing” again.