Liverpool and Real Madrid played a scoreless first half in today’s Champions League Final. Karim Benzema got the Spanish side on the board in the 51st minute with one of the weirdest goals you’ll ever see, sticking his leg out to deflect Liverpool goalie Loris Karius’ toss to a teammate.

A bad blunder on the biggest of stages. Fortunately for Karius, Sadio Mané evened things for the Reds up four minutes later.