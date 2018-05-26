LeBron James and ESPN Brazil Reporter Are Best Friends Now

LeBron James was in a good mood after turning in a world-class performance in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. You would be too if you scored 46 points in an elimination game and forced a brief moratorium on Michael Jordan comparisons. We all know that upbeat people are more receptive to making new friends than their dour counterparts.

Enter Paulo Antunes, a reporter from ESPN Brazil, with a softball question.

Paulo Antunes (Ele mesmo 🇧🇷) na resenha com o LeBron James na coletiva pós jogo. 😂😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/2Cek8xX2rK — NBA do Povo (@NBAdoPovo) May 26, 2018

And now the two are best friends, likely planning a road trip together in the near future. A Godfather enthusiast like James values two things: loyalty and family. Paulo is in now, and as long as he doesn’t go against the family, is on easy street.

A little flattery goes a long way.