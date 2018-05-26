VIDEO: Gareth Bale Scored an All-Time Great Goal to Put Real Madrid Ahead

After a sleepy first half, Real Madrid and Liverpool have turned the second into a no-holds barred thrill ride. Substitute Gareth Bale came on and put his side ahead 2-1 in the 64th minute with a thrilling volley finish from considerable distance. A top quality goal at any time, but even more incredible considering the stakes.
