VIDEO: Mike Trout Casually Blasted an Opposite-Field Homer Into the Second Deck

Mike Trout does things few others can do and his true brilliance is how effortless he makes it look. The Los Angeles Angels superstar found a new way to raise eyebrows Friday night against the New York Yankees by knocking a homer into the upper deck in right field. Statcast clocked the drive at 375 feet.

It was Trout’s 16th round-ripper of the year, which is good for second in the American League behind Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez — who both homered as well Friday night (to the pull field though so should they really count).

