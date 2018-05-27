Aaron Rodgers Gave Danica Patrick a Good Luck Hug Before Final Indianapolis 500 Race

Today, Danica Patrick returned to the Indianapolis 500 for her last IndyCar race.

Patrick’s boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, was also in Indy to watch her farewell to the track that helped make her famous. Rodgers hung out with Patrick and her family before the race, and the couple took a few photos:

Just before her final race, Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are all smiles. pic.twitter.com/84Rb4xD60e — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 27, 2018

Before the race started, Rodgers gave Patrick a good luck hug:

Before getting in the car for her final race, Danica Patrick hugged Aaron Rodgers and her parents. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/0TDUYdwCLx — Michelle R. Martinelli (@MMartinelli4) May 27, 2018

Unfortunately for DP, her career ends with this crash on Lap 68.

She also crashed at the Daytona 500, where Rodgers was present as well.

Patrick never did win the big one, but her career ends with seven top 10 finishes in 191 races.