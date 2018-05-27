Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry Looked Like the Splash Brothers of Old in Game 6 Rout of Rockets

The Warriors saved their season in dramatic fashion in Game 6 against the Rockets, falling behind by 17 points in the 1st quarter, and then winning by 29 points. It started with defense in the second half, and then the 3-point barrage began, led by the Splash Brothers.

If Golden State wins this series, Game 6 will be remembered as the Klay Thompson game. He scored 35 points, making nine three-pointers; it was reminiscent of his scintillating Game 6 performance two years ago against Oklahoma City when he scored 41 points and made a record 11 three-pointers.

Stephen Curry added 29 points and three blocks in the win over the Rockets, and Draymond Green’s defense was top notch (five blocks).

The one surprise to me, and I don’t want to make too much of this, was the largely invisible performance from Kevin Durant. He was a perfect 37-for-37 from the line in the series through five games, and then missed four (10-of-14) free throws. He started slow, shooting 1-of-6, and finished just 6-of-17 with a quiet 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He played the fewest minutes of the Big 4, so he should be rested for Game 7.

The three takeaways here: