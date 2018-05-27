LeBron James Makes Gambling History Before Game 7

LeBron James has been playing on another level during these playoffs, as he’s averaging 33.9 ppg this round vs. the Boston Celtics. How good has the King been? Even Vegas expects him to outperform himself during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight.

According to ESPN’s Doug Kezirian, Vegas has set the over/under for James’s point total at 38 points for tonight’s game, which is the highest of any NBA player ever.

Highest of any player ever, actually https://t.co/VbHvzE4C3q — Doug Kezirian (@DougESPN) May 27, 2018

It’s an absurd number, but LeBron has always stepped up when it matters most:

LeBron James now averages 34.1 PPG in elimination games, the most among players who have played in at least 5 such games in NBA history (h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/bTKGtNDhij — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 26, 2018

With Kevin Love out, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to need another epic performance from LBJ tonight if they want to move onto the NBA Finals. The game tips off in just a few minutes, so I can’t wait to see what kind of show he puts on tonight.