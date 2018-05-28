Roundup: LeBron in the Finals for the 8th Straight Year; Should the Lakers Trade Lonzo Ball?

Taylor Swift … from homeless to Harvard has the makings of a good movie … Atlanta police officer saves baby by performing CPR … some headline here involving Florida politics … “No amount of alcohol, sausage or bacon is safe according to cancer experts” … did this man get sucker-punched by a drunk cabbie on the golf course? … we should all start our day with smiles and handshakes … New Jersey prom ruined when yacht crashes into another boat … manhunt begins for two guys who set off a bomb in an Indian restaurant outside of Toronto …

Why the Lakers should consider trading Lonzo Ball; I totally underestimated the Rockets; and we’re about to find out what Kevin Durant is made of. [Podcast]

A 31-year old sportswriter has had quiet a life: He was a homeless drug addict for five years. [Seattle Times]

Jeff Green had a career playoff game in Game 7, LeBron did what he usually does, and the Cavs won in Boston. [Cleveland.com]

Nice piece on Steve Kerr, but I have to ask: Can he deliver in a big spot in a close game? Fair question to ask. [Press Democrat]

Oregon loses a starting linebacker due to April arrest. [Register Guard]

I largely agree with this ranking of the Star Wars movies. I really enjoyed the Han Solo movie. [Hollywood Reporter]

“Michigan offered Amazon $4 billion package to build HQ2 in Detroit.” [Detroit News]

Conference USA basketball scheduling will improve, they hope. [Herald-Dispatch]

It less than two months, Drake’s ‘Nice for What’ has over 132 million views.

New movie ‘Adrift’ looks really good, but if you read about the real story, it doesn’t have a Hollywood ending.

Depressing aerial footage of lava just rolling through Hawaii.