LeBron James Blew Off Dan Gilbert After Game 7 Win

LeBron James is unbelievable. He showed that again Sunday night as the led an objectively terrible Cleveland Cavaliers team to an Eastern Conference title with an 87-79 Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics. LeBron finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in 48 minutes, but it’s also notable what happened just after the game ended.

It’s no secret that Cavs owner Dan Gilbert and James have a frosty relationship. You would think after such an emotional win in such an emotional series, that might be dropped for a moment of celebration. Eh, not so fast:

Heartwarming moment between LeBron and Dan Gilbert on the way to the trophy presentation. pic.twitter.com/ImlcuepPfp — Noah Coslov (@NoahCoslov) May 28, 2018

Now, we could be reading too deeply into this, but you’d expect a franchise player and an owner to at least share half a hug after a game like that. Nope, LeBron barely offered his hand to Gilbert and didn’t even look him in the eye. Yikes.