LeBron James is in the NBA Finals for the eighth straight year. This year’s appearance is the least likely during that stretch. That’s a long time in real years, and internet years. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane to the last time LeBron James was eliminated (in the Eastern Conference semifinals, by Boston), which happened on May 13, 2010.

Here were some of the big stories that week.

The Lost series finale was approaching, and would air on May 23, 2010, 10 days later.

IPad’s popularity has rivals buzzing.

The State of Hawaii passed a law allowing the state to refuse additional requests for Barack Obama’s birth certificate

News came out that Elin Nordgren, wife of Tiger Woods, had hired a divorce attorney.

Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz were engaged in a “cat fight” over Alex Rodriguez.

“Wizards of Waverly Place” star Selena Gomez graduated from high school.

Mark Zuckerberg IM’s show his attitude toward privacy

A story on how people portray themselves differently online on social media than they are in real life.

Law & Order was ending after a 20-year run.

Justin Bieber performed at Wango Tango, two months before headlining his first world tour.

The passage a few weeks earlier of the Arizona immigration law was one of the biggest stories.